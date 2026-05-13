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Cindy Burbank
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Cindy Burbank
2026 Nebraska primary election results: Key races decided
Voters across Nebraska headed to the polls on May 12 to decide party nominees in several major races, including contests for governor, the U.S. Senate, and congressional seats.
13 May 2026-14:10
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