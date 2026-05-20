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Cockroach
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The founder of an online Indian youth group that has amassed millions of followers in days said on Monday he plans to take his movement on to the streets with a protest against the education minister and in a show of dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.01 Jun 2026-16:23
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A massive internet phenomenon driven by Indian Gen Z humor has found itself at the center of a major free speech controversy, with its creator alleging a coordinated government crackdown, account hacking, and personal threats.25 May 2026-15:27
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An online joke has transformed into a sweeping satirical political movement in India after a highly controversial remark by the nation’s top judge went viral. Led by 30-year-old public relations graduate Abhijeet Dipke, the "Cockroach Janta Party" has tapped into a deep well of frustration among the country's Gen Z demographic, amassing millions of followers overnight in response to institutional condescension.20 May 2026-12:39
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