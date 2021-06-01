News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Conference League
Tag:
Conference League
Crystal Palace demoted to Conference League after UEFA ruling on Lyon tie
11 Jul 2025-21:52
UEFA Conference League: Azerbaijan’s FC Zira hammer Slovakia’s Dunajská Streda 4-0
26 Jul 2024-12:11
UEFA Conference League: Azerbaijan’s FC Sabah beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0
26 Jul 2024-11:30
West Ham end 47-year wait to reach European final in Conference League
19 May 2023-00:09
Azerbaijani Qarabag FC lost to the Belgian Gent in UEFA Conference League
23 Feb 2023-15:19
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC play out goalless draw with Greek Olympiacos and secured access to playoffs of UEFA Conference League
13 Oct 2022-18:50
Qarabag's potential last-16 Conference League opponents revealed
10 Dec 2021-06:15
FC Qarabag reach UEFA Europa Conference League group stage
27 Aug 2021-12:01
Latest News
Trump's probe of Fed Chair Powell sparks bipartisan backlash
Britain pays Guantanamo prisoner in torture case settlement
US, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar mull next phase of Gaza peace plan
Finland and Sweden call for tougher EU sanctions on Russia
US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, up 150%
NATO, Greenland pledge to strengthen Arctic security after Trump threats
Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say
Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties
UK to enforce law targeting Grok AI deepfakes this week
Spain makes largest-ever maritime cocaine bust, seizing 10 tonnes
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31