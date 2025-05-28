Chelsea win UEFA Conference League with 4-1 win over Real Betis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea have won the UEFA Conference League with a 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the final, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

Their win over the Spanish side in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Wednesday came thanks to goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo.

It means a trophy in his first season for Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who guided the west London side to fourth place in the Premier League, with the youngest squad in the competition's history.

Their victory over Nottingham Forest in their final league match of the season on Sunday meant they had already qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Conference League win is Chelsea's seventh European title from the current crop of trophies, to go with a pair of Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues, and UEFA Super Cups.

It also makes Chelsea the first club to win all four of the current crop of European competitions.

News.Az