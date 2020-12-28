News.az
Tag:
Covax
1 billion vaccine doses delivered to poorer countries via COVAX program
17 Jan 2022-09:39
G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme
17 May 2021-12:26
COVAX delivers over 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 20 countries - WHO
06 Mar 2021-09:38
Azerbaijan to receive Astra Zeneca vaccine through COVAX – WHO
04 Mar 2021-16:19
Azerbaijan to receive 506,400 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine through COVAX
04 Feb 2021-13:37
COVAX to distribute over 330 milllion coronavirus vaccines through June
04 Feb 2021-10:49
COVAX to purchase 40 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - WHO
23 Jan 2021-10:20
Azerbaijan joins COVAX with committed amount of $21 million
28 Dec 2020-18:21
