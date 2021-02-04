Azerbaijan to receive 506,400 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine through COVAX

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will receive 506,400 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as part of the COVAX initiative for global access to coronavirus vaccines, according to the COVAX’s first interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday.

The interim distribution forecast mentioned that vaccines will be available to 145 countries during the first half of the year. The doses will cover an average 3.3% of the total population of the participating countries.

According to the forecast, Georgia will receive 184,800 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford and 29,250 doses of Pfizer/BioNtech, while Armenia will get 146,400 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

The vaccines will begin arriving in late February.

COVAX’s first interim distribution forecast was published by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organisation, as co-leads of the COVAX initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF.

The purpose of sharing the interim distribution with countries, even in today’s highly dynamic global supply environment, is to provide governments and health systems with the information they need to plan for their national vaccination programmes.

COVAX is one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched in April by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France in response to this pandemic. Bringing together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

News.Az