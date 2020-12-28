Azerbaijan joins COVAX with committed amount of $21 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the national level, Azerbaijan’s efforts were directed to the fight against shattering effects of COVID-19 on population, while addressing the adverse economic and social impact of the pandemic, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday at a virtual meeting of the GUAM Ministerial Council.

The minister recalled that upon the Azerbaijani president’s initiative, summit meetings of the organizations currently chaired by Azerbaijan were held in May, and a special session of the UN General Assembly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was convened on 3-4 December 2020.

Azerbaijan has so far signed 2 donor agreements to provide voluntary financial assistance to the Covid-19 Appeal Fund of the World Health Organization ($10 million in total), Minister Bayramov stressed.

He also noted that Azerbaijan joined Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX) with a committed amount of $21 million.

“We hope that the safe and effective vaccines will soon be available, and that they will be considered as global public goods ensuring their universal distribution at affordable prices for all,” the minister added.

News.Az