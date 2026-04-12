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Criminal Justice
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Former FBI Director James Comey has been charged with threatening the life of US President Donald Trump, a formal accusation that stems from an image he briefly shared on social media.29 Apr 2026-09:43
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A German administrative court has declared a border identity check at the Luxembourg-German frontier unlawful, reigniting debate over the compatibility of Germany’s systematic internal border controls with European Union Schengen law.28 Apr 2026-16:06
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The South African Police Service and the Wildlife Justice Commission have successfully rescued stolen lion cubs and arrested alleged traffickers following a major undercover operation.14 Apr 2026-15:59
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The Irish airport briefly closed on Saturday morning and police attended the scene. A man has been arrested over alleged criminal damage of a US military plane at an Irish airport.12 Apr 2026-13:30
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