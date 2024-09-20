Turkmenistan aims to attain sustainable energy and optimize resource use

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Turkmenistan emphasized its efforts in the field of sustainable energy and effective management of natural resources at the events of the UN Economic Commission for Europe's (UNECE) Sustainable Energy Week in Geneva, according Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen side noted that as part of its economic development strategy, the country is actively working on diversification of the energy sector, introduction of innovative technologies, and implementation of renewable energy projects. These steps are aimed at ensuring sustainable growth and efficient use of natural resources.Ambassador Vepa Hajiyev, Permanent Representative of the country to the UN Office in Geneva, also focused on the key directions of Turkmenistan's economic policy and emphasized the importance of the country's upcoming chairmanship of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2025.The session culminated with a discussion in which the participants considered ways to further develop energy cooperation and shared experience in implementing sustainable development projects.To note, the participants of SPECA are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

News.Az