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Essa Suleiman
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Essa Suleiman
Man charged with attempted murder after antisemitic stabbings in Golders Green -
VIDEO
The UK’s terror threat level has been increased to “severe” after the stabbing of two Jewish men in an alleged terrorist attack in Golders Green.
01 May 2026-10:14
Latest News
Turkish military receives advanced HIZIR 4x4 combat vehicles
No US agreement without concrete results, Iran says
Five killed in China mine collapse following Shanxi disaster
Malta's Labour Party secures historic fourth term
Finland pledges $2.3M for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Ukraine gets new IRIS-T air defense launcher from Germany
Israel to remain at Lebanon's historic Beaufort Castle
World No Tobacco Day 2026: WHO sounds alarm over youth vaping
Kanye West rocks Istanbul with historic 118,000-fan show -
VIDEO
Tragic bus fire in Türkiye's Denizli leaves 8 dead and 33 injured -
VIDEO
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