Man charged with attempted murder after antisemitic stabbings in Golders Green - VIDEO

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The UK’s terror threat level has been increased to “severe” after the stabbing of two Jewish men in an alleged terrorist attack in Golders Green.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the raising of the threat level meant the possibility of an attack was “highly likely”, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The suspect in the attack was on Thursday named as Essa Suleiman. The 45-year-old, who is being held in connection with Wednesday’s north London attack, was in 2020 referred to the government’s counter-terror programme.

Suleiman is a British national born in Somalia who had a “history of serious violence and mental health issues”, police say.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a Downing Street address that the government was open to learning lessons about Prevent.

Protesters heckled Sir Keir as he arrived in and left Golders Green to meet first responders and community leaders. Dozens of people chanted offensive slogans.

The government has come in for fierce criticism over its response to antisemitic attacks from critics who say not enough has been done to protect the Jewish community. Jewish leaders warn antisemitism is becoming normalised.

News.Az