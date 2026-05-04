New Mexico targets Meta in youth harm trial

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A major trial has begun in the U.S. state of New Mexico that could reshape how social media platforms operate, as authorities push for sweeping changes to products owned by Meta.

The case, led by Attorney General Raúl Torrez, accuses Meta of designing platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in ways that harm young users’ mental health and expose them to potential risks, including exploitation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The trial follows an earlier ruling in March, when a jury found that Meta had violated consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety of its platforms for minors and ordered the company to pay $375 million in damages.

In this phase, a judge will determine whether Meta’s platforms constitute a “public nuisance” under state law. A ruling in favor of the state could lead to stricter regulations and significant operational changes.

Torrez is seeking billions of dollars in additional damages, along with measures such as mandatory age verification, changes to recommendation algorithms, and limits on features like autoplay and infinite scrolling for younger users.

Meta has rejected the claims, arguing that it already implements safety tools and that there is no clear scientific evidence linking social media use directly to mental health problems. The company also warned that some of the proposed changes could be difficult to implement and might affect its ability to operate in the state.

The case is part of a broader wave of legal challenges across the United States, where regulators and lawmakers are increasingly scrutinizing the impact of social media on children and teenagers.

News.Az