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Ethnic Minorities
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An international conference titled “June 1984, the Amritsar Events: India’s Transnational Repression Against Ethnic Minorities in the Context of Genocide” will be held in Baku on June 3, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.01 Jun 2026-10:11
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An international conference on what organizers describe as the Indian government’s repressive policies against ethnic minorities is being held in Baku for the first time, hosted by the Baku Initiative Group.16 Jan 2026-10:05
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