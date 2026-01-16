Baku hosts conference on India’s policies toward ethnic minorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on what organizers describe as the Indian government’s repressive policies against ethnic minorities is being held in Baku for the first time, hosted by the Baku Initiative Group.

The event, titled “Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other National Minorities in India: Realities on the Ground,” brought together Punjab’s Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora, other officials, and prominent Sikh community representatives from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Leaders of think tanks, foreign academics specializing in human rights and ethnic minority issues, as well as individuals who say they are direct victims of New Delhi’s policies, are also participating, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The conference is examining allegations of systemic discrimination, violence and repression against Sikhs and other ethnic minorities in India, as well as India’s implementation of obligations under international instruments such as the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the Convention Against Torture.

Discussions will also focus on keeping the issue on the agenda of international organizations, securing relevant resolutions, and enabling UN bodies – including the Human Rights Committee and special rapporteurs – to investigate reported rights violations, document cases and conduct international monitoring.

Another topic will be the role of international and domestic NGOs and academic institutions, and how their reports, legal assessments and recommendations may influence global decision-making mechanisms.

