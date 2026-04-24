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Falkland
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Falkland
No 10 says Falklands sovereignty rests with UK after report of US 'review'
Sovereignty of the Falkland Islands "rests with the UK", Downing Street has said, following a report the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the territory.
24 Apr 2026-21:48
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