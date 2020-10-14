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Tag:
False
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According to his international legal team, an American-Kuwaiti journalist detained in Kuwait last month for reposting videos and images related to the US-Israeli war with Iran has been acquitted.23 Apr 2026-19:47
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Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that all “seven recent statements” made by US President Donald Trump are false, adding that the United States will fail both in war and in negotiations.18 Apr 2026-05:19
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Mali's ruling junta suspended two French television channels on Friday for broadcasting what it claimed was false information regarding a fuel blockade imposed by the al-Qaeda-linked militant group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).14 Nov 2025-23:56
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For the second time in less than a week, Villanova University was targeted by a false active shooter report, prompting law enforcement to clear campus buildings before confirming the incident was a hoax.25 Aug 2025-11:42
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