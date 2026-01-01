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Federal
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The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped by 36 basis points compared to last year, offering a glimmer of hope and tangible savings for potential homebuyers despite ongoing short-term market volatility.01 Jun 2026-11:13
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The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $165,000 civil penalty against Alaska Airlines, alleging that it permitted intoxicated passengers to board flights.26 May 2026-22:35
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Kevin Warsh was sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday, succeeding Jerome Powell during a White House ceremony.23 May 2026-01:23
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Federal prosecutors are demanding a 50-year prison sentence for Aimee Bock, the former nonprofit leader convicted of mastermind status in a staggering $250 million pandemic food aid scam.21 May 2026-15:29
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Popular gaming giant Roblox is facing renewed pressure in Washington as children's advocacy groups push for a federal investigation into how the platform treats its youngest users.20 May 2026-14:19
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A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked US sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the Palestinian territories, ruling that the Trump administration likely infringed on her free-speech rights after she sharply criticized Israel.14 May 2026-03:00
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The US Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh on Wednesday as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, appointing President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the central bank amid increased scrutiny of interest rates and the Fed’s independence.13 May 2026-23:36
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Australian equities declined on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates sooner than previously anticipated following hotter-than-expected inflation data.13 May 2026-11:22
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