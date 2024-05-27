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Final Decision
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A new report suggesting that Samsung Electronics may discontinue sales of home appliances and televisions in China has triggered intense discussion across global technology and business circles.27 Apr 2026-21:13
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On the occasion of the 2024 Suriname Energy Oil and Gas Summit, Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production for TotalEnergies, and Annand Jagesar, CEO of Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V, the Suriname National Oil Company, announced several significant steps towards the Final Investment Decision (FID) of the development of offshore Block 58.05 Jun 2024-19:37
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TotalEnergies, together with the operator Petrobras and their partners in the Atapu and Sépia consortiums, have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the second development phase of Atapu and Sépia fields, located in the prolific pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.27 May 2024-22:51
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