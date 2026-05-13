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First Lego
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First Lego
Kazakh students claim podium finish at robotics championship in Greece
A team of school students from Kazakhstan has achieved a podium finish at the FIRST LEGO League Open International Championship 2026 held in Corinth, Greece.
13 May 2026-16:14
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