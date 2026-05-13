Kazakh students claim podium finish at robotics championship in Greece
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A team of school students from Kazakhstan has achieved a podium finish at the FIRST LEGO League Open International Championship 2026 held in Corinth, Greece.
Kazakh participants also earned second place in the Champions Award category, one of the competition’s most prestigious recognitions.
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The team consisted of students from several schools in Kazakhstan and was guided by a group of mentors. They qualified for the international championship following strong results at a national-level technology festival supported by education authorities and science organisations in the country.
According to reports, the students trained for nearly a year before competing in Greece, where they delivered a strong performance against international rivals.
By Leyla Şirinova