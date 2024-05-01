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Fixing
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France’s antitrust authority has fined four organic food wholesalers a total of €12.7 million ($14.96 million) for participating in a price-fixing scheme that lasted for seven years, according to a statement released on Thursday.16 Apr 2026-15:39
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China’s football authorities have imposed lifetime bans on 73 individuals and sanctioned 13 leading professional clubs as part of a sweeping crackdown on match-fixing and corruption, the country’s football association announced on Thursday.29 Jan 2026-13:46
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Italian authorities have launched two parallel investigations into Swiss watchmaker Swatch and Japan’s Citizen Watch over alleged online retail price-fixing by their authorized distributors.10 Dec 2025-11:55
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Turkish football was rocked on Friday as prosecutors launched a pre-dawn operation detaining players, club executives, agents, and former referee-turned-TV personality Ahmet Çakar, escalating a betting scandal that has already shaken the sport.05 Dec 2025-14:42
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