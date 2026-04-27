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Food-producing
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Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on wheat imports were discussed at a high-level event held in London, focusing on the country’s agricultural transformation and its relevance ahead of COP32.13 May 2026-18:40
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World food prices rose in April to their highest level in more than three years, driven in part by disruptions linked to the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.08 May 2026-17:06
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The humanitarian situation in Somalia is deteriorating rapidly, with millions now facing severe hunger due to a combination of drought, conflict, displacement, and declining humanitarian funding, according to the World Food Programme.08 May 2026-16:49
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World food prices continued their upward trend in April, marking the third consecutive monthly increase, according to the latest data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.08 May 2026-12:55
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Biopharmaceutical company Odyssey Therapeutics (ODTX.O), opens new tab has raised $279 million in its upsized U.S. initial public offering, the company said on Thursday.08 May 2026-05:35
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A senior Iranian lawmaker has said there are no concerns over the supply of agricultural products and essential goods in the country, adding that potential external pressures, including reported threats of a naval blockade, would not affect the agricultural sector due to the country’s high level of domestic self-sufficiency.05 May 2026-14:55
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Africa’s next food crisis may not begin on the farm, but in a distant shipping lane.05 May 2026-14:36
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The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has launched a diverse May program featuring science-based workshops, interactive activities, and wellness experiences for all ages.03 May 2026-16:13
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A unique food delivery request from a cancer patient recently triggered a chain of caregiving efforts in Guangdong, China.02 May 2026-10:21
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Korea will expand exports to Vietnam to include the country’s entire meat market, a step up from Cheong Wa Dae’s announcement last week that the two nations had reached a quarantine agreement for Korean poultry exports to the Southeast Asian economy.27 Apr 2026-14:53
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