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Frigate
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A senior Iranian military commander has vowed revenge for the deaths of 104 sailors in what he described as an unprovoked US torpedo attack on the frigate Dena, calling it “a cowardly act of terrorism” that international organisations have failed to condemn.12 Jun 2026-17:31
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The Russian training ship Pallada has arrived in the port of Dalian, Liaoning Province, Northeast China, on a mission aimed at strengthening friendly and professional ties, according to Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishery in China.21 Nov 2025-13:45
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A Russian military aircraft flew over a German Navy frigate in the Baltic Sea, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Wednesday.24 Sep 2025-20:53
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Representatives of the CDU (Christian Democratic Union of Germany) are pushing for an outright stop to the F126 frigate construction program, citing substantial delays and ongoing issues.12 Jul 2025-15:16
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The Indian Navy has officially received the Tamal frigate from Russia, marking the fifth such warship built by the Yantar Shipyard under Project 11356.01 Jul 2025-15:15
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