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Gatekeeper
ByteDance argues TikTok is not a “gatekeeper” in EU case
TikTok has challenged its designation as a “gatekeeper” under European Union tech regulations in a case now being heard at the EU’s top court in Luxembourg.
12 May 2026-14:03
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