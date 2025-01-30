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USS Gerald R. Ford leaves Croatia after repairs -
PHOTO
03 Apr 2026-16:31
USS Gerald Ford docks in Croatia for repairs
28 Mar 2026-15:19
USS Gerald Ford returns to Crete naval base
23 Mar 2026-17:59
US carrier USS Gerald R. Ford enters Red Sea -
VIDEO
07 Mar 2026-09:49
Gerald R. Ford arrives — Israel strikes Iran
28 Feb 2026-12:43
Watch:
US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford reaches Israel's coast
27 Feb 2026-14:58
US aircraft carrier enters Caribbean Sea amid tensions with Venezuela
16 Nov 2025-21:41
Venezuela president accuses US of “manufacturing” war against him
26 Oct 2025-10:53
Louvre robbery damaged France’s image, Justice Minister says
20 Oct 2025-10:25
USS Fitzgerald becomes first destroyer to deploy AI-based maintenance system
30 Jan 2025-14:44
Latest News
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
Sudan war enters third year as UN warns humanitarian crisis worsening for millions
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