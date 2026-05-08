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Graft
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Under Premier Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has sentenced two former senior officials to death on corruption charges.08 May 2026-01:21
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Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were each sentenced to 17 years in prison on Saturday in the state gifts case, also known as the Toshakhana-II case.20 Dec 2025-12:58
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The European Union has privately warned Kyiv it may suspend portions of its financial aid unless Ukraine restores the independence of its main anti-corruption agencies, according to reports from European Pravda and Ukrainska Pravda.29 Jul 2025-14:19
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