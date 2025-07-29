EU threatens to freeze some Ukraine aid over anti-graft bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has privately warned Kyiv it may suspend portions of its financial aid unless Ukraine restores the independence of its main anti-corruption agencies, according to reports from European Pravda and Ukrainska Pravda.

The warning follows Ukraine’s recent adoption of bill 12414, which critics say undermines key anti-corruption institutions. Passed swiftly by parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 22, the legislation grants the prosecutor general sweeping powers over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)—agencies established after the 2014 Euromaidan revolution to fight graft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move drew strong backlash from civil society, international partners, and the EU itself, who view the reforms as a cornerstone of Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

EU sources say that unless a new bill reversing the changes is passed—scheduled for a vote on July 31—Brussels may freeze disbursements from:

The G7’s Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan, which is financed through frozen Russian assets

The European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

While European Pravda claims that EU aid through the Ukraine Facility program would not be affected, Ukrainska Pravda reports it could be halted as well—though doing so would face legal hurdles.

The next tranche under the Ukraine Facility has already been reduced from €4.5 billion ($5.2 billion) to €3.05 billion ($3.5 billion), citing delays in broader reforms.

The EU has been Ukraine’s largest backer during Russia’s full-scale invasion, contributing over $180 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian support since 2022.

However, Brussels has also stressed that sustained reform—especially in the fight against corruption—is vital to Ukraine’s path toward EU accession. Talks formally began in 2024, but Hungary has so far blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster, slowing progress.

After public protests and EU criticism, President Zelensky announced on July 24 that a bill aimed at restoring anti-graft agencies’ independence had been submitted to parliament.

Whether it passes this week could determine not just the future of Ukraine’s foreign aid—but also the trajectory of its European integration.

News.Az