China gives suspended death sentences to two ex-defense ministers

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Two former Chinese defense ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on graft charges on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The sentences were handed down separately by China’s military court.

Both Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu previously served as members of the Central Military Commission and as state councilors.

According to the court rulings, Wei was convicted of accepting bribes, while Li was found guilty of both accepting and offering bribes.

The two former officials were also stripped of their political rights for life, and all of their personal property will be confiscated.

The court rulings stated that after their death sentences are commuted to life imprisonment following the expiration of the two-year reprieve period, no further commutation or parole will be permitted in accordance with the law.

News.Az