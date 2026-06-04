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Grizzly Research
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Pirelli shares came under heavy pressure after US based short seller Grizzly Research accused the Italian tyre maker of potentially making more money from its Russian operations than it discloses to investors.04 Jun 2026-12:57
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Italian tire giant Pirelli saw its shares take a dramatic tumble on Thursday after U.S. short-seller Grizzly Research announced a short position in the company, raising serious allegations about its operations in Russia.04 Jun 2026-12:15
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