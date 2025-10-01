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Guzman
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At least three people were killed and 44 others injured on Thursday in clashes between members of the Misak and Nasa indigenous communities in Colombia's southwestern department of Cauca, Governor Octavio Guzman said.22 May 2026-07:57
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Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is set to plead guilty next week in a US federal court, according to newly released court documents. He had initially pleaded not guilty after being arrested in Texas in July 2024.29 Nov 2025-10:59
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