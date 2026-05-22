Uganda suspends DRC flights over Ebola outbreak

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Uganda on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following an outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease that has claimed dozens of lives, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement issued in Kampala, Diana Atwine, permanent secretary at Uganda’s Ministry of Health, said the National Task Force (NTF), chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo, had decided to halt all flights between Uganda and the DRC.

The measure is set to take effect within 48 hours.

The decision comes after Ugandan authorities confirmed two imported Ebola cases in Kampala last week.

A 59-year-old Congolese man infected with the virus died at Kibuli Muslim Hospital in the Ugandan capital, while another patient remains isolated at Mulago National Referral Hospital. Health officials said 127 contacts linked to the cases have been identified and placed under institutional quarantine.

“The NTF has resolved for temporary suspension of all flights to and from the DRC to Uganda. This takes effect within 48 hours,” Atwine stated.

She added that the government had also suspended public passenger ferry services on the Semuliki River, cross-border bus operations and all public passenger transport between Uganda and the DRC for the next four weeks. However, the transportation of goods and food supplies will continue.

According to the Health Ministry, weekly markets in border sub-counties located in high-risk districts have also been suspended for four weeks as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The NTF has introduced several additional preparedness and response measures, including the suspension of cultural celebrations and commemorative events that typically attract large crowds along the Uganda-DRC border.

“The ministry further emphasises that ultimate control of the outbreak depends on interrupting transmissions in the DRC and affirms Uganda's commitment to supporting regional efforts,” Atwine said.

Over the past 24 hours, health authorities in the DRC together with the World Health Organization have reported a worsening outbreak across the Central African country. Since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15, around 600 suspected cases and 139 probable deaths have been recorded.

Initially concentrated in Ituri Province, the outbreak has now spread to North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. Two confirmed imported cases have also been reported in neighboring Uganda.

News.Az