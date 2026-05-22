Morrisons becomes first UK supermarket to install male sanitary bins nationwide

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British supermarket chain Morrisons has become the first in the UK to install sanitary bins in men’s toilets across all of its stores as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at supporting men living with incontinence.

The rollout covers all 500 Morrisons supermarkets and is designed to improve accessibility and dignity for customers, including many who have undergone treatment for prostate cancer, News.Az reports, citing Express.

The retailer said the move allows Morrisons to become the first supermarket to meet “The Bog Standard” guidelines created by phs Group and Prostate Cancer UK, which aim to improve public toilet facilities for men experiencing incontinence.

According to the organisations behind the initiative, many men who undergo prostate cancer treatment can suffer from urinary incontinence, while suitable disposal facilities in public toilets remain limited.

Morrisons said the decision followed customer feedback and forms part of a broader effort to make its stores more inclusive and accessible for all shoppers.

The announcement comes after the supermarket chain earlier introduced stoma-friendly toilets across its stores as part of wider accessibility improvements.

News.Az