Sunrise Airways suspends flights across Haiti after bullets hit plane

Sunrise Airways, Haiti’s only operational airline, has announced that all flights between Port-au-Prince and the country’s major cities are temporarily suspended.

The airline cited security concerns and said service would resume depending on how the situation develops, in coordination with the relevant authorities, News.Az reports, citing The Haitian Times.

The decision comes after an incident the same day, when a Sunrise Airways aircraft preparing to land at Guy Malary Airport from Les Cayes came under gunfire.

The aircraft was reportedly hit by bullets just moments before landing, putting passengers and crew at risk.

“No one can say what the intended target was. For Sunrise, the priority remains the safety of passengers, staff, and aircraft,” a company communications advisor told The Haitian Times.

He added that only flights connected to Port-au-Prince are suspended, while other routes remain unaffected.

