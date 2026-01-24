Haiti council moves to oust PM, defying US warnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) has announced plans to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, escalating a political standoff with the United States as the crisis-hit country faces mounting instability and gang violence.

Council members confirmed on Friday that a majority of the nine-member body had voted to replace Fils-Aime within 30 days. Leslie Voltaire, a senior council member, said the TPC had the authority to appoint a new prime minister, government, and presidency, stressing that the body originally selected Fils-Aime in November 2024, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, the decision has not yet been published in Haiti’s official gazette — a required step before it becomes legally binding — leaving the move in political limbo.

The announcement directly challenges warnings from Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had spoken with Fils-Aime and emphasized the importance of his remaining in office to combat powerful armed gangs and stabilize the country. Rubio also stated that the Transitional Presidential Council must dissolve by February 7, cautioning against interference in Haiti’s path toward elected governance.

The U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince issued unusually blunt statements on social media, warning that politicians who “support gangs and sow trouble” would face serious consequences. The sharp language reflects President Donald Trump’s increasingly forceful posture toward Latin American and Caribbean political crises.

The TPC was created in 2024 to steer Haiti toward elections following years of turmoil triggered by the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Instead, the council has been plagued by infighting, corruption allegations, and repeated delays to planned elections. Its mandate is due to expire on February 7, with national elections now tentatively scheduled to begin in August.

Political tensions are unfolding against a dire security backdrop. Armed gangs control large swathes of territory, more than 1.4 million Haitians are internally displaced, and access to food and medical care remains severely restricted. A recent UN report recorded over 8,100 killings in gang-related violence last year, a sharp rise from the year before.

TPC member Fritz Alphonse Jean, who revealed he was the target of U.S. visa restrictions over alleged gang links, denied wrongdoing and accused foreign powers of pressuring Haiti’s political process.

The United Nations has warned that Haiti has entered a “critical phase” in efforts to restore democratic institutions, urging political leaders to end internal power struggles quickly.

As the council presses ahead with plans to replace the prime minister, the confrontation with Washington deepens — raising fresh uncertainty over Haiti’s fragile transition and its struggle to escape a worsening cycle of violence and political paralysis.

News.Az