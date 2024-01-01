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High Commission
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Ghana will evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting migrants from other sub-Saharan African countries, a post by the foreign minister said on X.
13 May 2026-14:19
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Voter turnout in Iraq’s parliamentary elections reached 56.11%, the Independent High Election Commission announced Wednesday.13 Nov 2025-12:47
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Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, briefed the UN Security Council on Iraq's progress toward stability, while also addressing the ongoing challenges the country continues to face, News.az reports citing foreign media.07 Dec 2024-01:19
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