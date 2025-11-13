Voter turnout hits 56.11% in Iraq’s parliamentary elections
Voter turnout in Iraq’s parliamentary elections reached 56.11%, the Independent High Election Commission announced Wednesday.
A total of 12,009,453 citizens cast ballots to elect members of the 329-seat parliament. On Tuesday, 10,904,637 Iraqis voted, representing 54.35% turnout, while special voting on Sunday for military personnel, security forces, and displaced citizens saw turnout of 82.52% and 77.35%, respectively, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Preliminary results are expected Wednesday evening. A total of 7,743 candidates, including 2,247 women, contested the elections.
Iraq’s political system traditionally divides power among the main communities: the presidency to the Kurds, the premiership to Shias, and the parliamentary speakership to Sunnis. The current parliament began its term on January 9, 2022, and runs for four years.