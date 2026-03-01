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Holosiivskyi District
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Medical authorities in Kyiv have confirmed that eight individuals remain hospitalized following a violent shooting spree in the city’s Holosiivskyi district on April 18, 2026.19 Apr 2026-15:15
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A deadly shooting in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv has left at least six people dead and ten others injured after a gunman opened fire on civilians and took hostages in a supermarket, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.19 Apr 2026-03:20
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