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Ian Coates
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Ian Coates
Nottingham killer "skilled at hiding" symptoms, nurse tells public inquiry
A nurse has told a public inquiry a mentally ill man who went on to kill three people in a spate of attacks was "skilled at hiding" his symptoms.
01 May 2026-09:41
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