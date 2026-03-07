Jakarta could quit Gaza peace council, says Indonesian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warned that his country may withdraw from the peace council established by U.S. President Donald Trump to address the Gaza situation if it does not benefit the Palestinian people.

An Indonesian government statement said Subianto told leaders of local Islamic organizations that Indonesia joined the council with the aim of supporting a lasting peace in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He stressed that Jakarta would reconsider its membership if the council did not serve Palestinian interests or align with Indonesia’s national priorities.

Earlier, Indonesia’s Council of Muslim Scholars called on the government to withdraw from the body, arguing that it has not been effective in advancing genuine peace for Palestinians.

The council was launched last month during a meeting in Washington attended by several countries, including Indonesia, as part of efforts proposed by the United States to address the situation in Gaza.

