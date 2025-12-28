News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5.3°C
41.5°F
Feels like:
1.3°C
1.3°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Japan Demographic
Tag:
Japan Demographic
Japan’s birth rate may hit lowest level ever recorded in 2025
28 Dec 2025-18:51
Latest News
Energy crisis forces Peru back to remote learning and work
Anthropic sues Trump admin over Pentagon blacklist
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?
Mexico’s embassy in Iran moves operations to Baku
Orban urges EU to lift sanctions on Russian energy
Kuwait summons Iranian ambassador to protest missile and drone attacks
Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israel's Nahariya
Trump offers asylum to Iranian players if Australia doesn't
US labels Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization
Iranian drone attack in Bahrain leaves 32 people injured
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31