Javid Valiyev
Tag:
Javid Valiyev
Armenia-planted landmines in liberated Azerbaijani territories aim to impede return of former Azerbaijani IDPs – political scientist
03 Apr 2023-01:15
Armenia continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan – political scientist
13 Mar 2023-09:52
Vardanyan wants to seize power in Armenia by using Karabakh issue: Political scientist
13 Jan 2023-14:40
Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan continue to violate provisions of trilateral statement – political scientist
06 Dec 2022-11:11
Armenia’s non-constructive statements have a negative effect on the normalization of relations: Political scientist
03 Oct 2022-22:02
Armenia’s actions undermine peace and cooperation opportunities in region – Azerbaijani expert
13 Sep 2022-08:48
Global security issues, prospects for peace should be reviewed – expert
16 Jun 2022-11:48
