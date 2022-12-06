Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan continue to violate provisions of trilateral statement – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan with Baku’s contest under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, continue to act illegally and violate the provisions of the statement in three ways, Javid Valiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Baku-based Center for the International Relations Analysis (AIR Center), told News.Az.

“First of all, I’d like to state that the main duty of peacekeepers is to build peace, not to hinder the peace-building process. At the same time, the Russian peacekeepers should not prevent Azerbaijan’s state bodies from carrying out their activities. However, we’re witnessing that, firstly, they keep disrespecting the sovereignty and toponyms of Azerbaijan and neglecting the mention of Azerbaijani toponyms,” he said.

“Secondly, the Russian peacekeepers serve to strengthen the position of illegal Armenian armed groups and radicals there. Thirdly, the peacekeepers create opportunities for external forces to enter the territory where they are temporarily stationed,” Valiyev added.

