Armenia’s actions undermine peace and cooperation opportunities in region – Azerbaijani expert

Instead of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia keeps taking actions undermining the opportunities for peace and cooperation in the region, Javid Valiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Baku-based Center for the International Relations Analysis (AIR Center), told News.Az.

The expert noted that all responsibility for recent clashes falls on Armenia.

“I think there are three reasons for Armenia’s provocations. First - the Armenian side is delaying the process by putting forward preconditions in the issue of border delimitation and demarcation, as well as in the signing of the peace agreement. Second - the Armenian side has been firing at Azerbaijani positions on the border for a long time. Even last time, the sabotage group of the Armenian army crossed the border of Azerbaijan and tried to mine the supply and transport routes of the Azerbaijani army. The last and most important reason is that Armenia has not yet fulfilled the terms of the tripartite declaration,” Valiyev said.

He stressed that Armenia’s actions undermine peace and cooperation opportunities in the region.

“For example, after the last Brussels meeting, it was agreed to create mutual commissions for signing a peace treaty, but we see that Armenia is prolonging this process. On the issue of the Zangezur corridor, they make different statements every day. Although Armenia stated that it accepts five conditions of Azerbaijan, authority adds additional conditions. Of course, all this leads to an increase in tension in the region. Instead of agreeing with Azerbaijan, Armenia is trying to prevent peace and stability in the region with the support of third forces. As we saw in the last tension, Pashinyan turned to third countries to seek support for his illegal actions,” the expert added.

News.Az