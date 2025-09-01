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Jon Stewart
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Television history comes to a close tonight, May 21, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs its final episode on CBS. The extended finale not only concludes Colbert’s acclaimed 11-year run but also marks the permanent retirement of the 33-year-old Late Show franchise.21 May 2026-15:50
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Prominent late-night comedians — Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, and Jimmy Fallon — voiced strong criticism after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show under pressure from the Trump administration.19 Sep 2025-09:20
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