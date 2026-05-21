Record 274 climbers reach Mount Everest summit in single day

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A record 274 climbers successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest in a single day from the Nepali side, according to a hiking official, marking the highest number ever recorded for a single-day ascent of the world’s tallest peak.

Mount Everest, standing at 8,849 metres and located on the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China, can be climbed from both the Nepali and Chinese sides, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the surge in successful ascents came during the current climbing season, with all summits recorded from the Nepali route.

Expedition operators noted that no climbers attempted the Tibetan side this year as Chinese authorities did not issue permits for expeditions.

The development resulted in all activity being concentrated on the Nepali side of the mountain, contributing to the record-breaking single-day summit total.

News.Az