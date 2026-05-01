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Junior Rangers
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Junior Rangers
King Charles meets iconic bald eagle during final stop of US tour -
VIDEO
After a whirlwind few days visiting Washington, D.C., and New York City, King Charles got back to nature.
01 May 2026-12:02
Latest News
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