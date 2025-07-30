- News
- Jury
Tag:
Jury
-
Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked in the high-profile #MeToo-era case that a previous jury also failed to resolve last year.15 May 2026-21:53
-
-
-
-
A Florida jury in the U.S. has found four individuals guilty of participating in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.08 May 2026-23:17
-
-
The entire jury of the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition resigned, organizers announced on Thursday, just a week after the panel declared it would not award prizes to artists from Russia or Israel.30 Apr 2026-23:28
-
-
-
-
A federal grand jury has declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, marking the U.S. Department of Justice’s second unsuccessful attempt to pursue criminal charges against her.05 Dec 2025-09:45
-
-
US Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a grand jury in connection with longstanding allegations surrounding the Trump–Russia investigation. The move marks a significant development in what President Donald Trump has repeatedly called a politically motivated smear campaign.
05 Aug 2025-09:18
-
-
The Trump administration has asked two federal judges to unseal grand jury transcripts from the sex trafficking cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, citing intense public interest and ongoing scrutiny of how the cases were handled.30 Jul 2025-13:16
-