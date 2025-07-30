Trump administration seeks release of Epstein, Maxwell grand jury transcripts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has asked two federal judges to unseal grand jury transcripts from the sex trafficking cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, citing intense public interest and ongoing scrutiny of how the cases were handled.

In late-night filings Tuesday, prosecutors urged U.S. District Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan to release the confidential testimony, arguing it was appropriate given the “abundant public interest” in the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Grand jury proceedings are typically sealed, with only narrow exceptions. The judges had previously asked the Justice Department to provide stronger legal grounds for unsealing the records.

The move comes amid growing pressure on President Donald Trump to make public documents from the federal investigations. Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, had long been linked to powerful figures, fueling conspiracy theories. Maxwell, convicted in 2021, is serving a 20-year sentence and is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, a judge in Florida rejected the administration’s request to release earlier grand jury records from 2005 and 2007, ruling the circumstances did not meet exceptions to grand jury secrecy rules.

Even if the transcripts are unsealed, it is unclear whether they will reveal new information beyond testimony already made public during Maxwell’s 2021 trial.

News.Az