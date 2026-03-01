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Karen Bass
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Karen Bass
Karen Bass heads to runoff in heated Los Angeles mayor race
03 Jun 2026-10:38
Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, once a TV villain, hopes to be a hero in LA
Spencer Pratt, who became famous as a reality television villain on “The Hills,” is seeking to become the hero of Los Angeles.
03 Jun 2026-03:26
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