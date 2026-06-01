Ke Chuandeng

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Latest News
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Italy coast
At least 6 killed in shooting spree in US state of Iowa
Four injured in bear attacks in northeast Japan
Large-scale Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine, including Kyiv, kills 9, injures 96
Can the US and Iran avoid a return to war as ceasefire tensions grow?
Trump takes center stage in America's 250th anniversary celebrations
Congo confirms 343 Ebola cases as Bunia airport reopening nears
How did Aryna Sabalenka secure the win?
EU strikes deal on migrant return legislation
Colombia aircraft crash kills 4
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